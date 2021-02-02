Aena to install COVID-19 testing clinics for departing passengers at 15 airports
Aena announced (29-Jan-2021) plans to install COVID-19 testing clinics for departing passengers at Alicante-Elche Airport, Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, Bilbao Airport, Fuerteventura Airport, Gran Canaria Las Palmas Airport, Ibiza Airport, Lanzarote Airport, Madrid Barajas Airport, Malaga Airport, Menorca Mahon Airport, Palma de Mallorca Airport, Santa Cruz De La Palma Airport, Seville Airport, Tenerife-Sur Airport and Valencia Manises Airport. Aena awarded contracts for the operation of the facilities to clinical services companies for six months, with the option to extend for another six months until 31-Dec-2021. The facilities are intended to facilitate the return of travellers who are required to provide negative COVID-19 test results on arrival at their destination. [more - original PR - Spanish]