Aena projects pre-pandemic traffic levels to return in 2024

Aena presented (16-Nov-2022) its strategic plan for 2022 to 2026, with projections including:

Pre-pandemic traffic levels (275 million passengers p/a) to return in 2024, rising to 300 million in 2026;

Commercial revenue per passenger in 2026 to increase by 12% compared to 2019;

Total commercial revenue in 2026 to increase by 23% compared to 2019;

Recovery of 2019 levels of consolidated EBITDA between 2024 and 2025;

EBITDA margin in Spain to reach 55% in 2025;

to reach 55% in 2025; International assets to contribute 15% to the group's EBITDA in 2026.

The projected traffic recovery will allow Aena to resume dividend payments, with an 80% payout over the entire period to be proposed to shareholders. The dividend proposed for 2022 will be increased by an additional EUR1.37 per share over the resulting profit at the end of the fiscal year. [more - original PR]