Aena processes 84.4m fewer passengers in 1H2020

Aena processed (29-Jul-2020) 43.5 million passengers in Spain in 1H2020, a 66% year-on-year reduction. Aena stated the decline started in late Feb-2020 and sharpened in the following weeks due to the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions on mobility both in Spain and the rest of the world. The drop in traffic was more pronounced in Apr-2020, May-2020 and Jun-2020, when it reduced by 99.4%, 98.9% and 96.1% respectively. Details include:



Aircraft movements: 488,800, -56.6% year-on-year;

Cargo handled: 362,200 tons, -27.5%. [more - original PR]