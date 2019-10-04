Aena offers incentive to mitigate Thomas Cook's reduced operations

Aena announced (03-Oct-2019) plans to implement an "extraordinary incentive" scheme, to "mitigate the impacts" of Thomas Cook's suspension of operations to the Canary and Balearic Islands. The incentive consists of offering "carriers an incentive according to the number of additional seats offered in winter 2019/2019 compared to 31-Aug-2019". The measure will exonerate carriers from paying passenger handling fees. [more - original PR - Spanish]