21-Jan-2019 1:18 PM
Aena: LCCs make up 56% of pax in first nine months of 2018
Aena listed (16-Jan-2019) passenger traffic by carrier for the nine months ended 30-Sep-2018, as follows:
- Ryanair: 36.1 million passengers, a 6.5% year-on-year increase and 17.7% of total passengers handled;
- Vueling: 30.4 million passengers, a 13% increase and 14.9% of total;
- Iberia: 14.4 million passengers, a 10.5% increase and 7.1% of total;
- easyJet: 13.1 million passengers, an 8.1% increase and 6.4% of total;
- Air Europa Lineas Aereas: 13.1 million passengers, a 10% increase and 6.4% of total;
- Norwegian: 7.7 million passengers, an 1.8% increase and 3.8% of total;
- Iberia Express: 7.2 million passengers, a 11.6% increase and 3.5% of total;
- Air Nostrum: 6.4 million passengers, a 9.7% increase and 3.1% of total;
- Jet2.com: 5.9 million, a 20.9% increase and 2.9% of total;
- BinterCanarias: 5.3 million, a 17% increase and 2.6% of total. [more - original PR - Spanish]