Aena' fully recovered' from COVID-19: Operations and network services director

Aena operations and network services director Rafael Fernández Villasante, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024, stated (08-Mar-2024) the group is "fully recovered from COVID-19", with it reaching "3% over 2019 passenger numbers in 2023". Mr Villasante noted that while the Madrid and Barcelona hubs didn't reach previous figures, the group had an "impressive growth" in terms of destinations across the network.