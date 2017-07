AENA reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR1862 million, +7.5% year-on-year; Commercial: EUR482.7 million, +11.7%;

EBITDA: EUR1054 million, +13.2%;

Net profit: EUR460.9 million, +36.1%;

Cash flow: EUR1092 million, +9.2%;

Net financial debt: EUR7846 million;

Passengers: 113.4 million, +9.1%. [more - original PR - Spanish]