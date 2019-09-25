Aena approves five year extension of World Duty Free contract for outlets at 25 airports

Aena approved (24-Sep-2019) the extension of the duty free and duty paid contracts currently operated by World Duty Free and its subsidiaries at Aena's 25 Spanish airports. The extension is for a five year period, with an initial period of three years and a two year possible extension. The extension will commence on 31-Oct-2020, at the end of the validity of the current contracts. The contract conditions will remain identical with the exception of an annual remuneration increase of the fixed component of the minimum guaranteed income. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - Spanish]