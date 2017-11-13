Aegean sees 'significantly higher profitability' in 3Q2017

Aegean Airlines stated (10-Nov-2017) 3Q2017 was the "strongest quarter" of 2017. Aegean and subsidiary Olympic Air carried 4.6 million domestic passengers and 5.6 million passengers internationally in the first nine months of 2017. International passengers from Athens increased 14% year-on-year. Aegean MD Dimitris Gerogiannis stated: "The strong momentum evident towards the start of the summer season continued throughout the third quarter of the year, resulting to record high load factors as well significantly higher profitability... Through our investments on our main hub in Athens with increased direct connections we have contributed to driving tourist flows for yet another year whilst also improving the efficiency of our network". [more - original PR]