29-Mar-2018 9:08 AM
Aegean orders up to 42 A320neo family aircraft in largest private investment in Greece
Aegean Airlines signed (28-Mar-2018) a MoU with Airbus committing to purchase 20 A320neo and 10 A321neo aircraft. The MoU includes options for a further 12 aircraft and is valued at USD5 billion in total, representing the largest private investment in Greece. Aegean is negotiating with both Pratt & Whitney and CFM International and is expected to make a final engine decision by Jul-2018. The completion and signing of the final purchase agreement with Airbus is expected in Jun-2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]