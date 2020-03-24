24-Mar-2020 10:46 AM
Aegean Airlines to temporarily suspend all international services until 30-Apr-2020
Aegean Airlines announced (23-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily suspend all international services, effective 26-Mar-2020 to 30-Apr-2020, with the exception of a small number of Athens-Brussels frequencies per week "in order to maintain the country's connectivity with the EU's administrative center". The measure is due to the impact of coronavirus and associated restrictions on travel imposed by multiple countries. [more - original PR]