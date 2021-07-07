AEGEAN Airlines receives EUR120m in state aid

AEGEAN Airlines reported (05-Jul-2021) the Greek state disbursed EUR120 million in state aid as compensation for losses directly caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The state aid follows the completion of the carrier's EUR60 million share capital increase in Jun-2021. Following the receipt of the grant, AEGEAN will issue 10,369,217 warrants to the Greek state. Each warrant provides the right to purchase one new common registered share of nominal value of EUR0.65, at an exercise price of EUR3.20 per share, which can be exercised out to 03-Jul-2021. The carrier retains a call option to buy back the warrants at their market value. [more - original PR]