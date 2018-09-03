3-Sep-2018 3:26 PM
Aegean Airlines issues 2H2018 outlook
Aegean Airlines issued (31-Aug-2018) the following outlook for 2H2018:
- Consumer and business confidence figures are showing signs of fatigue, while trends at both the Greek stock market and for Greek government bonds "seem to be in mismatch with the potential of access of Greece to the international debt markets". Aegean said early signs of recovery of the Greek economy "do not seem enough to lead the economy into a stable growth phase";
- "Turmoil" in global trade "may have a negative impact on global growth in the near future";
- The tourism sector in Greece is "expected to benefit from the global tourism growth trends in the coming years, as Greece has the potential to increase its share of incoming tourist arrivals";
- Demand outlook for 2H2018 "remains positive", but the market continues to present a "high seasonality", with the first and fourth quarters remaining traditionally weak.