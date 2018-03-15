Loading
Aegean Airlines Group reports double digit profit growth in 2017

Aegean Airlines Group reported (15-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Revenue: EUR1128 million, +11% year-on-year;
  • Costs:
    • Fuel: EUR204.5 million, +4%;
    • Labour: EUR125 million, +5%;
  • EBITDA: EUR119.8 million, +56%;
  • EBIT: EUR100.4 million, +71%;
  • Net profit: EUR60.4 million, +87%;
  • Passengers: 13.2 million, +6%;
  • Scheduled passenger load factor: 83.2%, +5.8ppts;
  • Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.9 cents, +9%;
  • Yield: EUR 8.2 cents, +1%;
  • Cost per ASK: EUR 5.3 cents, +5%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.1 cents, +6%;
  • Average sector length: 905km, +5%
  • Total assets: EUR682.1 million;
  • Cash: EUR300.9 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR434.2 million. [more - original PR]

