16-Mar-2018 8:20 AM
Aegean Airlines Group reports double digit profit growth in 2017
Aegean Airlines Group reported (15-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: EUR1128 million, +11% year-on-year;
- Costs:
- Fuel: EUR204.5 million, +4%;
- Labour: EUR125 million, +5%;
- EBITDA: EUR119.8 million, +56%;
- EBIT: EUR100.4 million, +71%;
- Net profit: EUR60.4 million, +87%;
- Passengers: 13.2 million, +6%;
- Scheduled passenger load factor: 83.2%, +5.8ppts;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.9 cents, +9%;
- Yield: EUR 8.2 cents, +1%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 5.3 cents, +5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.1 cents, +6%;
- Average sector length: 905km, +5%
- Total assets: EUR682.1 million;
- Cash: EUR300.9 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR434.2 million. [more - original PR]