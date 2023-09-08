Aegean Airlines CEO expects 'significant improvement in profitability' for FY2023

Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis stated (07-Sep-2023) the group plans to increase ASKs by 10% year-on-year in 3Q2023 and 15% in 4Q2023, "supporting the extension of the tourism season and increasing capacity investment in more areas". Based on the "strong performance" in 1H2023 and 3Q2023 available data, "revenue per flight is expected to be at the same high levels of the already strong 3Q2022". For the full year, "a significant improvement in profitability is expected versus the already strong FY2022 results, thus reaching new historical highs". The group plans to offer 18 million seats in 2023, including 11 million international seats, up by two million compared to 2022. The network is expected to cover 165 destinations in 46 countries, operating from 10 bases with a fleet of 76 aircraft. [more - original PR]