AEGEAN Airlines and Volotea to codeshare across 100 routes to/from Greece

AEGEAN Airlines and Volotea signed (07-Jul-2021) a bilateral agreement to offer increased travel options to their customers, offering codeshare arrangements on 100 international routes to Greece operated by the carriers. These routes will be now also offered through each carrier's website and distribution systems. AEGEAN already has more than 20 codeshare partners, primarily with Star Alliance airlines but also with other carriers in Canada, the Balkans region and the Gulf Cooperation Council states. [more - original PR]