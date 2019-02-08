8-Feb-2019 2:21 PM
AEF: Aviation CO2 emissions to increase 21% out to 2040
Aviation Environment Federation (AEF) forecast (05-Feb-2019) a 21% increase in aviation CO2 emissions from 2017 to 2040, based on a 42% growth in aircraft movements. Implications include:
- Alternative aviation fuels are considered likely to remain limited in the short term. While there is potential for Europe to increase biofuel production capacity, AEF argues airline uptake is expected to be minor due to costs involved and low priority set in most national bioenergy policies;
- Introduction of Free Route Airspace has saved only approximately 0.5% of total aviation CO2 emissions between 2014 and 2017, whereas previously direct routing of aircraft was expected to deliver significant reductions. [more - original PR]