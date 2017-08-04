AerCap Holdings profits improve on gain on asset sale

AerCap Holdings reported (03-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: USD1264 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
- Lease revenue: USD1158 million, -1.7%;
- Net gain on sale of assets: USD69.5 million, +81.0%;
- Profit before tax and income of investments accounted for under the equity method: USD322.7 million, +22.3%;
- Net profit: USD282.9 million, +22.7%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: USD2501 million, -2.2%;
- Lease revenue: USD2315 million, -6.2%;
- Net gain on sale of assets: USD116.9 million, +103%;
- Profit before tax and income of investments accounted for under the equity method: USD619.6 million, +19.4%;
- Net profit: USD544.1 million, +19.9%;
- Total assets: USD41,019 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1601 million;
- Total liabilities: USD32,442 million. [more - original PR]
