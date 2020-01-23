23-Jan-2020 11:18 AM
Advent International completes GBP4bn acquisition of Cobham
Advent International completed (22-Jan-2020) its GBP4 billion acquisition of Cobham plc. The acquisition obtained approval from regulators in the UK, US, France, Australia and Finland, following a 93% vote in favour of the deal by its shareholders. The transaction has also received unanimous support from the company's board from the outset. Cobham's shares have been delisted from the London Stock Exchange. [more - original PR]