Flughafenverband ADV: High demand for air traffic in all submarkets despite 'major market turmoil'

Flughafenverband ADV reported (05-Feb-2018) increased traffic at airports in Germany was a result of continuing high demand for air traffic in all submarkets. ADV noted this was despite "major market turmoil" in relation to the bankruptcies of airberlin and NIKI. The high market share of airberlin has resulted in domestic traffic suffering from a lack of offers, with demand only being absorbed in 2018 by market entry of other airlines, ADV concluded. [more - original PR - German]