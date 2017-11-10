Loading
ADV holds annual meeting, identifies priorities for German aviation and airports

Flughafenverband ADV held (09-Nov-2017) its annual meeting, comprising board members and airport managers. ADV president Michael Garvens issued the following highlights:

  • Forecast for more than 300 million passengers collectively handled at German airports by 2030;
  • Calls for abolition of the German aviation tax;
  • Calls for lowering and capping of aviation security costs;
  • Adherence to existing regulation on noise and environmental interests. ADV stated existing regulations provide a "sustainable balance between aviation and the local residents";
  • Emphasis on the need to conduct "demand driven expansion" of airport infrastructure;

Mr Garvens said the European and global aviation markets are "highly competitive", and recent German traffic growth suggests a "fallacy" in comparison with competitors. "The competitiveness of the German aviation industry must be strengthened through coordinated action at federal and state level", he said. [more - original PR - German]

