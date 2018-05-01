Loading
1-May-2018 11:45 AM

ADV: German airports report highest March pax since 2008 in Mar-2018

German Airports Association (ADV) reported (30-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 18.6 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.0 million, -3.4%;
    • Europe: 11.0 million, +8.7%;
    • Non-Europe: 3.6 million, +8.8%;
    • Transit: 33,480, +10.9%;
  • Cargo: 454,573 tonnes, +2.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 188,432, -1.0%.

According to the CAPA Traffic Database, this is the highest level of March passenger traffic for ADV since 2008. [more - original PR]

