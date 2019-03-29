ADS Group: New EU aviation safety legislation to go into effect in case of 'no deal' Brexit

ADS Group welcomed (28-Mar-2019) the passage into law of new EU aviation safety legislation. The law will come into force in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit, and forms part of the contingency measures announced by the European Union to provide for passenger safety and business continuity after Brexit. According to ADS the legislation means:

Type Certificates, DOAs, ETOs & ETSOs will be recognised by EASA for nine months after Brexit. This will provide time for UK companies to apply to the (CAA) for design organisation approvals, as the CAA resumes its ICAO legal obligations as state of design; Approvals by companies – on work completed prior to Brexit – will remain valid in the EU. Aircraft parts which have been already approved will continue to be allowed onto the market and on aircraft in the EU with no time limit. [more - original PR]