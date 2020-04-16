16-Apr-2020 3:05 PM
ADS, Airlines UK and AOA issue joint statement urging UK Govt to extend funding
ADS, Airlines UK and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) issued (14-Apr-2020) a joint statement calling on the UK Government to extend support schemes. ADS, Airlines UK and the AOA welcomed steps taken by the UK Government, however specifically called on the government to:
- Extend the business rate relief measures already taken for retail, leisure and hospitality to include aviation;
- Extend the Job Retention Scheme beyond May-2020 and allow for more flexibility;
- Make financial support schemes available to all businesses, amend caps on lending to boost accessibility and be better suited to the needs of aviation;
- Work internationally to ensure a coordinated approach is taken to the lifting of travel restrictions and other related measures to boost consumer confidence. [more - original PR]