6-Jan-2021 10:53 AM

ADS: 27 aircraft orders and 71 deliveries globally in Nov-2020

ADS reported (05-Jan-2021) aircraft manufactures received 27 commercial aircraft orders in Nov-2020. This was the highest number for a single month since Mar-2020 but still the lowest on record for November and a 91% decrease on this period in 2019. Global deliveries of commercial aircraft deliveries reached 71 in Nov-2020 slightly down on the previous month but still a significant rise from the record lows seen across 2Q2020 and 3Q202. There were 29.7% fewer aircraft delivered year-on-year. [more - original PR]

