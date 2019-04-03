Adria Airways discontinues partnership with SCAC, cancels order for 15 SuperJets

Adria Airways shareholders and management reached (02-Apr-2019) a decision not to continue a partnership with Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) and cancel an order for 15 Sukhoi SuperJet 100s. The carrier stated it was not able to finalise the contractual clauses with the Russian side. Adria Airways MD Holger Kowarsch said: "We are naturally disappointed that the collaboration with Sukhoi did not reach a successful conclusion, but the partnership was only viable if given objectives set by the strategic business plan were attainable. Unfortunately in this case, we did not think this is possible". The structure of the carrier's fleet will remain unchanged and Adria will continue to focus on operational reliability and stability with the proven fleet of existing aircraft types. [more - original PR]