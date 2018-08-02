Administration of South African Airways transferred back to Department of Public Enterprises

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises announced (01-Aug-2018) President Cyril Ramaphosa transferred the administration of the South African Airways Act and accompanying functions from the Minister of Finance back to the Minister of Public Enterprises. The transfer follows a study to develop the optimal group structure for state owned aviation assets. The department said the Minister of Public Enterprises is best placed to be the custodian of all the government's aviation assets, comprising South African Airways, Mango and SA Express. [more - original PR]