KPMG issues Monarch Airlines employee update

Monarch Airlines' administrator KPMG issued (04-Oct-2017) the following update on employee redundancies and support:
- Total of 1858 employees (of approximately 2100) made redundant;
- Monarch Airlines: 1760;
- Monarch Travel Group: 98;
- Remaining employees retained to assist in administration and the Civil Aviation Authority's repatriation programme;
- Assistance provided to employees across all locations;
- Monarch HR team (17 personnel) retained to assist employees, including in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office;
- All employees to receive a substantial pack of correspondence to assist in making claims;
- Monarch HR team to hold jobs fairs to assist employees back in to work;
- Cooperation with Unite the union and British Airlines Pilots' Association to source job opportunities at UK carriers.