4-Oct-2017 4:57 PM

KPMG issues Monarch Airlines employee update

Monarch Airlines' administrator KPMG issued (04-Oct-2017) the following update on employee redundancies and support:

  • Total of 1858 employees (of approximately 2100) made redundant;
    • Monarch Airlines: 1760;
    • Monarch Travel Group: 98;
    • Remaining employees retained to assist in administration and the Civil Aviation Authority's repatriation programme;
  • Assistance provided to employees across all locations;
  • Monarch HR team (17 personnel) retained to assist employees, including in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office;
  • All employees to receive a substantial pack of correspondence to assist in making claims;
  • Monarch HR team to hold jobs fairs to assist employees back in to work;
  • Cooperation with Unite the union and British Airlines Pilots' Association to source job opportunities at UK carriers. [more - original PR]

