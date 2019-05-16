ADM awards construction management contract for city side development at Montreal Pierre Elliott

Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) awarded (15-May-2019) a five year construction management contract for the completion of Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport's city side development programme to a consortium consisting of Pomerleau, SNC-Lavalin and Construction Kiewit Cie. The consortium will manage the programme's design, asses constructability and identify opportunities to optimise the schedule and phasing of construction. The city side development programme includes the construction of an underground station and the rebuilding of the multi level parking complex and drop off/pick up zones. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]