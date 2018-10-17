Adient Aerospace starts operations, senior management announced

Boeing and Adient announced (16-Oct-2018) their aircraft seat JV, Adient Aerospace, is operational after securing regulatory approvals. The company has been formed to address the aviation industry's need for more capacity and quality in aircraft seating. Projections are the commercial aircraft seating market will grow from approximately USD4.5 billion in 2017 to USD6 billion by 2026. The JV is developing a portfolio of seats for new aircraft and retrofit configurations. Adient Aerospace has opened a customer service center in the Seattle area and product development is underway in Kaiserslautern (Germany), as a continuation of work performed under an agreement the two companies signed in 2017. Adient Aerospace is initially developing lie-flat business class seating offerings for widebody aircraft. The companies also appointed Alan Wittman as CEO and named the team that will lead Adient Aerospace. Mr Wittman was most recently the director of business operations for Boeing's 787 programme. Others named to the Adient Aerospace leadership team include:

Jason Fahlbush (Adient), COO;

Jörg Kaib (Adient), CFO;

Gary Senechal (Boeing), VP of sales & marketing;

Stefanie Rautio (Boeing), VP of certification & regulatory compliance;

Frank Toenniges (Adient), VP engineering. [more - original PR]