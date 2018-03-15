Loading
15-Mar-2018 11:22 AM

Adelaide Airport reports highest February pax since 2005

Adelaide Airport released (15-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 632,033, +5.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 513,137, +4.8%;
    • International: 73,736, +7.4%;
    • Regional: 45,160, +8.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 8060, +0.2%;
    • Domestic: 3933, -0.4%;
    • International: 376, +6.8%;
    • Regional: 1943, +7.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2005.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More