15-Mar-2018 11:22 AM
Adelaide Airport reports highest February pax since 2005
Adelaide Airport released (15-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 632,033, +5.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 513,137, +4.8%;
- International: 73,736, +7.4%;
- Regional: 45,160, +8.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 8060, +0.2%;
- Domestic: 3933, -0.4%;
- International: 376, +6.8%;
- Regional: 1943, +7.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2005.