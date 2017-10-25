IATA: Asia Pacific priorities are infrastructure, regulation and environment

IATA called (25-Oct-2017) for urgent action to address the challenges of infrastructure, regulatory harmonisation and sustainability in the Asia Pacific region. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported the realisation of the economic benefits of aviation across the Asia Pacific region "is at risk if the region does not address the big long-term challenges of sustainability, infrastructure and regulatory harmonisation". Key points include:

Infrastructure capacity: IATA's 20 year air passenger forecast expects 7.8 billion passengers to travel in 2036, with more than half the growth out to 2036 in the Asia Pacific, with the region accounting for some 2.1 billion new travellers in 2036. The challenge for governments is to "ensure sufficient capacity that is affordable and in line with airlines' operational requirements," said Mr de Juniac. He also cautioned against privatisation as a solution to fund infrastructure investments, noting the "primary focus of airports should be to support local and national prosperity as an economic catalyst";

Regulatory harmonisation: Mr de Juniac emphasised the importance of global standards to maximising the efficiency of connectivity, stating the region "would benefit from greater regulatory convergence in how global standards are implemented". He noted there are "still too many examples of states in Asia-Pacific not complying with global standards and re-inventing the wheel on issues as wide ranging as developing punitive consumer protection, ignoring just culture in accident investigation and making non-standard security requirements";

Environment: Mr de Juniac uged more governments, including those in the Asia Pacific region, to join the voluntary period for Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) from 2021 to 2026, and to clarify the scheme's technical details. He also called on Asia Pacific governments to do more to support the use of sustainable aviation fuels;

ATM: Mr de Juniac also noted the progress of an international nodal approach to flow management to improve the efficiency of air traffic management in the Asia-Pacific. He stated that engagement with the airline community "is key to making sure that the system evolves in line with airline needs". [more - original PR]