ADB SAFEGATE: Technology and sustainable practives offer massive CO2 savings for ground operations

ADB SAFEGATE reported (20-Nov-2017) sustainable practices and technology advances are the two main ingredients supporting sustainable growth of aviation, in line with the objective of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) scheme. Technology improvements that are gaining footholds at airports - reducing CO2 and NOx emissions, as well as ground noise and gate/apron equipment use - include:

New airfield lighting technologies such as LEDs and control and monitoring technology provide up to 90% energy savings - equating to savings of up to 5000 tonnes p/a of CO2 for a medium sized airport;

Gate technologies supporting airport collaborative decision, offering reductions of up to 17,000 tonnes of CO2 p/a for large airports;

Airport routing and guidance systems providing more efficient aircraft taxi in and taxi out guidance offer reductions of up to 40% in taxi times. In turn, this has the capability to reduce fuel burn and CO2 emissions in the range of tens of thousands tonnes p/a. [more - original PR]