3-Oct-2018 9:24 AM
ADB SAFEGATE: ATC the key consideration in airport digitalisation trends
ADB SAFEGATE published (02-Oct-2018) a study 'Digital Transformation Of Airport Airside Operations", examining top digitisation priorities for airports. The report, conducted by Frost & Sullivan, found:
- Capacity-constrained airports are investing in digitisation to optimise processes and support traffic growth, and measuring outcomes through key performance indicators like on-time performance and inbound/outbound traffic efficiency, among others;
- Digital ATC is top priority, with most airports interested in remote towers and drone management systems;
- The 'Gate and Apron' and 'Operations Control' areas are tied at second most important for airports. At the gate, airports are upgrading visual docking guidance systems and deploying sequence and apron management software. By fully automating docking, airports expect to improve situational awareness, and enable seamless communications among stakeholders, capture data valuable to airport managers, and improve on-time performance and predictability of turnaround times;
- The airport operational database, forecasting and quality and safety management are key projects within operations control;
- Almost two-thirds of Tier 1 airports are planning to upgrade their airfield control and monitoring and aircraft and vehicle detection systems. More Tier 2 and Tier 3 airports are considering automating foreign object debris detection;
- More than 80% of the airports surveyed expect the biggest impact on operations will be from technology implementations related to integrated airside data platforms and disruption management. [more - original PR]