17-Apr-2019 12:11 PM
ADB Safegate: Airport digital transformation spending to reach USD5.6bn p/a by 2023
ADB Safegate, via its official blog, announced (16-Apr-2019) the publishing of a research report, examining airport digital transformation (DT) and its future. Highlights include:
- Global airport spending on airside DT forecast to increase from USD4.6 billion in 2018 to USD5.6 billion by 2023. Highest growth segment is operations management, projected to increase from USD960 million to USD1.2 billion;
- Global airport spending on landside DT is forecast to increase from USD3.9 billion in 2018, to USD4.6 billion by 2023. The highest growth DT segment is self service systems which is foreseen to increase from USD220 million to USD660 million in the same period;
- DT programmes are designed and managed by airport IT departments, aim to enhance customer experience and last an average of five years;
- Over 90% of data captured by airports today are not being put in use, other than featuring in visualisation applications;
- Disruption management is seen to offer the most potential for both airport operators and technology vendors, as there are no airport wide solutions currently in the market;
- The major reasons for delays in implementation of Digital Transformation programs, as well as overall airport innovation, are resistance to change, cost of implementation and weak business case development. [more - original PR]