13-May-2021 3:13 PM

Adani Airports Group mandates POS system collaboration with non-aeronautical concessionaires

Adani Airports Group CEO Ben Zandi, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) "We have created a collaboration with all of our concessionaires on the non-aeronautical side and mandated Adani's point of sale (POS) system". Mr Zandi said: "The cash register system creates a data lake that can be converted to consumer segmentation and profiling", adding "With that data analytics, we can customise more and provide more conveniences and control into the hands of the consumer". 

