Adani Airports Group CEO reveals centralised AOCC in Mumbai with capacity to operate 15 airports

Adani Airports Group CEO Ben Zandi, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) "We have created a centralised Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) in Mumbai that has the capacity of operating 15 airports from a single operation". Mr Zandi said: "Zero base opex, zero base capex, zero base insourcing, outsourcing and manpower had been standardised", adding "When we take over airports, our standardisation and centralisation becomes automated and we don't have to recreate the wheel".