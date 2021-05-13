Adani Airports Group CEO: Providing comfort, security and safety to clients is essential

Adani Airports Group CEO Ben Zandi, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) "We're going to create a terminal plaza that invites meeters & greeters into our revenue model". Mr Zandi said it was essential to provide "comfort, safety and security" to people using this infrastructure, adding "We want to create the perception that our industry is responding to the voice of the audience, our industry is collaborating to make sure that everyone is safe and we are meeting and exceeding their expectations".