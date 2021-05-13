Adani Airports CEO: All our airports will operate on renewable, sustainable energy by summer 2022

Adani Airports Group CEO Ben Zandi, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) "By summer of 2022, all of our airports will be operating on renewable, sustainable green energy". Mr Zandi said the Adani enterprise owns "a transmission business, a gas business, a solar energy business as well as power", adding "we're going to take the combination of all of our sources of energy and create a sustainable, renewable micro grid energy source for all of our airports".