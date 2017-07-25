AAAE: Senate Appropriations Subcommittee to consider raising PFC cap and increasing AIP funding

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) reported (24-Jul-2017) the US Senate Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee will unveil a FY2018 funding bill for the US Department of Transportation (DoT) that is expected to propose raising the cap on Passenger Facility Charges (PFC) by USD4 to USD8.50 for originating passengers and increasing Airport Improvement Programme (AIP) funding by USD250 million. The Senate Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee is planning to mark up the FY18 funding bill on 25-Jul-2017. The full Committee is scheduled to consider the measure two days later on 27-Jul-2017. [more - original PR]