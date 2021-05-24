ACT Government: Canberra is better connected than pre-coronavirus

Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) Government stated (20-May-2021) for the first time in more than 10 years, Canberra Airport has nonstop services to every capital city in Australia and is better connected to the rest of Australia than ever before, following the establishment of new routes between Canberra and the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Hobart, Port Macquarie and Darwin. The ACT Government stated it remains committed to the recovery of the tourism industry as set out in the Framework for Recovery of the Visitor Economy and its Action Plan. [more - original PR]