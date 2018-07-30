ACSA confirms 78 retail tender processes suspended until further notice
Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed (23-Jul-2018) it suspended evaluation of tenders for retail store opportunities while it considers the possible impact of a recent court judgment. Tenders for 78 retail store opportunities across ACSA's nine airports were published in Apr-2018, however Justice Phillip Coppin ruled that a tender issued in 2017 for car hire concessions was "unlawful and invalid" and ACSA failed to apply section 217 of the Constitution. ACSA will advise bidders of the next steps once it has further considered the way forward. The tenders primarily involve retail spaces at Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and Durban King Shaka International Airport. A further nine opportunities are spread across Port Elizabeth, East London and George airports. [more - original PR]