ACSA absorbs 35.5% decrease in aeronautical charges in FY2018, mitigated by strong pax growth

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) absorbed (27-Sep-2018) a 35.5% decrease in aeronautical charges in FY2018, although strong passenger growth at Cape Town International Airport and Durban King Shaka International Airport helped mitigate the impact. ACSA reported revenue of ZAR6.9 billion (USD489.5 million) and EBITDA of ZAR3 billion (USD212.8 million). The airport company also cited the positive impact of strong cost containment, improvements from operations outside South Africa and appreciation in its investment property portfolio. CEO Bongani Maseko stated: "Our performance shows resilience and a capacity to adapt to very different operating conditions". [more - original PR]