ACS Group/Hochtief chosen to lead USD1.95bn rail project at Los Angeles International Airport

ACS Group/Hochtief confirmed (29-Jan-2018) receipt of a contract to lead a public-private partnership (PPP) rail project at Los Angeles International Airport. The project, with a construction price of USD1.95 billion, includes planning, financing, construction, and 25 year operation of an automated people mover located 15 to 20 metres above the ground which will have six stops connecting new parking facilities, rental car points and metro light rail stations with airline terminals. Commercial close and financial close are targeted for Apr-2018 and Jun-2018, respectively. Construction is anticipated to be completed by early 2023. Other companies involved in the project include: ACS Infrastructure Development (Iridium), Dragados USA, HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions, Flatiron, Fluor, Balfour Beatty and Bombardier. [more - original PR]