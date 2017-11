ACI World, via its official Twitter account, stated (24-Nov-2017) "China is projected to dominate passenger rankings in 2040 with just over four billion passengers". ACI World added that China's share of global passenger traffic is forecast to increase from 13.2% in 2016 to 18.2% in 2040, while its share of global aircraft movement traffic is forecast to increase from 10.1% in 2016 to 13.4% in 2040.