ACIA Aero Leasing signs LoI with Universal Hydrogen for initial conversion of 10 turboprops

ACIA Aero Leasing signed (13-Nov-2021) a LoI with Universal Hydrogen for the conversion of up to 30 regional aircraft to hydrogen power. ACIA expects to finalise orders for 10 ATR 72 conversion kits with Universal Hydrogen, with purchase rights for 20 additional kits for various turboprop types. Upon completion of the conversions, the parties will collaborate on marketing hydrogen fuel services to ACIA's leasing customers, with Universal Hydrogen to deliver green hydrogen to regional airports globally. ACIA CEO Mick Mooney said: "Decarbonising our fleet encourages customers and competitors to follow our lead in advancing the development of carbon-free solutions". [more - original PR]