ACI World: Vaccinations and tests need to be used together to help promote industry recovery

Airports Council International (ACI) World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira, speaking (01-Feb-2021) on a panel at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda, said that that cooperation on global standards towards a global harmonisation of processes will help promote industry recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Mr de Oliveira said there were some signs for optimism, but the industry is braced for 1H2021 as things will "get worse before it gets better this year". ACI expects to see "light at the end of the tunnel with the development of vaccines and by using tests to reduce quarantines" around Jun/Jul-2021. He added that there is "no way that there will be zero risk" but cooperation on global standards towards a global harmonisation of the travel process "will help to get us out of this crisis" and vaccines and tests "need to be used as a tool". Mr de Oliveira also stressed the importance of harmonisation of – and interoperability between – health passes being developed to help ensure global consistency. [more - original PR]