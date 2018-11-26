ACI World: US context shaping global air freight trends

Airports Council International (ACI) World reported (21-Nov-2018) global air freight trends seemed to be tracking the evolving trade context around the US in Jul-2018, with international freight continuing its slow down to 3.9% year-on-year in the month, down from 4.4% in Jun-2018. At the same time, domestic freight performed relatively well during the period, gaining 7% in Jul-2018 and boosting year-to-date growth to 5.8%. ACI World reported this is partially balanced the slow down in international trade, but in the long run could not fully offset the economic impacts of a declining international freight market, which represents roughly twice the size of the domestic segment. North America's total freight volumes fared the best in Jul-2018 (+4.1%), followed by Europe (+2.9%) and the Asia Pacific (+2.5%). Year-to-date growth rates for all three markets have been slowly but steadily decreasing since 1Q2018. North America stood at 5.4% at the end of the period, with the Asia Pacific region reaching 4.1% and Europe 3.5%. [more - original PR]