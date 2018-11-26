Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Nov-2018 11:10 AM

ACI World: US context shaping global air freight trends

Airports Council International (ACI) World reported (21-Nov-2018) global air freight trends seemed to be tracking the evolving trade context around the US in Jul-2018, with international freight continuing its slow down to 3.9% year-on-year in the month, down from 4.4% in Jun-2018. At the same time, domestic freight performed relatively well during the period, gaining 7% in Jul-2018 and boosting year-to-date growth to 5.8%. ACI World reported this is partially balanced the slow down in international trade, but in the long run could not fully offset the economic impacts of a declining international freight market, which represents roughly twice the size of the domestic segment. North America's total freight volumes fared the best in Jul-2018 (+4.1%), followed by Europe (+2.9%) and the Asia Pacific (+2.5%). Year-to-date growth rates for all three markets have been slowly but steadily decreasing since 1Q2018. North America stood at 5.4% at the end of the period, with the Asia Pacific region reaching 4.1% and Europe 3.5%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More