ACI World urges UK Government to reverse decision to end airport tax free sales

Airports Council International (ACI) World joined (06-Oct-2020) the Duty Free World Council and the Tax Free World Association to urge the UK's Government to reverse its decision to end airport tax free sales to international passengers for all goods other than alcohol and tobacco. The global representative organisations for the airports and duty and tax free retail industry have written to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, urging him to reconsider the proposal. [more - original PR]