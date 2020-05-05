5-May-2020 12:10 PM
ACI World updates COVID-19 economic impact assessment, Asia-Pacific airports YE revenue -59%
ACI World released (04-May-2020) an updated coronavirus economic impact assessment forecast, showing the following highlights:
- Asia Pacific airports: Revenue reduction to year end: -59%;
- Middle East Airports: -53%;
- Together the regions are forecast to lose USD36.4 billion over full year 2020;
- The regions will lose two billion passengers.
ACI Asia-Pacific director general Stefano Baronci stated: "We are entering the most critical stage of the year for our industry. We expect the second quarter of the year to be substantially more challenging than the first quarter, especially in countries with predominantly international traffic profiles". [more - original PR]